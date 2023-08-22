VSSC Cheating Case: Three More Arrested By Kerala Police For Cheating, Impersonation

After two persons hailing from Haryana were arrested on August 20 for alleged impersonation and cheating in a recruitment test for technical staff vacancies at Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala police launched a full-fledged probe in the matter. Authorities have informed that the exam stands cancelled and new dates will be announced on their website.

Police have now confirmed three more arrests in the matter, informing that there have been multiple cases of impersonation in the VSSC exam that was held on Sunday for the posts of Technician B, Draftsman B and Radiographer categories.

The accused nabbed in the fresh arrests are also natives of Haryana, hailing from Jinda district. The accused have been identified as Sonu, Jagdeep and Amit.

Police have informed that even the duo arrested on Sunday, earlier identified as Sumit and Sunil, hid their real identities. Their real identities have been disclosed by the cops as Manoj Kumar and Gautam Chauhan. The accused had used camera phones and Bluetooth devices to write the papers at two separate exam centres in Thiruvananthapuram.

A Haryana-based racket and a coaching centre are suspected to have been involved in the cheating case. A special squad has been set up by Kerala police, which is to leave for Haryana on August 22.

As per sources, the state intelligence too had passed on information to VSSC authorities before the exam about the possible involvement of a racket in the cheating and impersonation case. Police have reportedly blamed the lack of adequate vigil on the part of the invigilators for the crime.

DCP, Law and Order, Ajith V told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram that the accused are in custody. Apart from the impersonators, two more people are taken into custody in Thiruvananthapuram.