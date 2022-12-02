VVIP Display Of Political Brats: BJP Neta's Son Absconding After Assaulting Eatery Staff

In a big development in the Bengaluru restaurant assault case, the state police have revealed that at least seven people have been taken into custody while three have been arrested following an FIR filed by the restaurant employee. According to the sources, the main accused Dhanush, who is also the son of BJP leader KC Ramachandra, is still absconding along with a few others involved in the assault.

Speaking to Republic TV, a police official involved in the matter said, "So far, we have detained seven people. They will be put under judicial custody in another couple of hours. There are more people involved and we will soon put them behind the bars."

Notably, the Opposition leaders are crying foul in the matter and have alleged that the police are not taking appropriate action against the accused.

BJP leader's son booked for assault

The bratish behaviour of Karnataka leader KC Ramachandra's son, Dhanush, came to the fore after he was booked for creating a ruckus in a restaurant in Bengaluru's Electronic City. As per the accessed visuals, the brawl started when the restaurant staff informed Dhanush that they could not serve his order as they were closing for the day. Following this, Dhanush got angry at the staff members and started abusing and beating them. Notably, the incident was recorded on camera.

According to the sources, the incident took place on November 20 at around 11.30 pm and a case was registered at the Electronic City Police Station under sections 143, 149, 323, 324, 341, 354, 504, 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against 15 to 20 people, including the BJP leader's son.

VVIP display of political brats

This is not the first time that the bratish behaviour of the political party leaders is coming to the light. Earlier in June this year, Karnataka BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali’s daughter Renuka Limbavali was accused of misbehaving with the traffic police after they fined her for overspeeding in Bengaluru city.

She could be seen engaged in an altercation with the police after the traffic police stopped her white BMW for overspeeding and flouting the traffic rules. In a video that went viral, she was heard saying, "You are filing a case for overtaking an ACP [Assistant Commissioner of Police] vehicle. This is an MLA vehicle. I have not driven my vehicle rashly."

In another incident, a Congress leader's son allegedly rammed his SUV onto the vehicle of an Indore-based businessman and later fled from the crime scene. He was identified as Rohitap Singh, the son of Congress leader Hukum Singh Karada.