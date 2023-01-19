VVIP Treatment In Bihar? Trains Allegedly Stopped For CM Nitish Kumar's Convoy In Buxar

A shocking VVIP culture has come to light from Bihar when trains were allegedly made to halt for giving passage to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s convoy in Buxar. According to the reports, CM Nitish, who reached Buxar for his 'Samadhan Yatra', was going to the district guest house along with his convoy. A passenger train was halted at the outer signal for 15 minutes so that CM's convoy could cross the Itadhi railway crossing of Buxar to reach the district guest house.

Meanwhile, the distressed passengers were forced to deboard the train and walk towards the Buxar railway station. Speaking to the reporters, the passengers said they were forced to walk on the tracks as the train was made to halt. When the gateman, Santosh Kumar, deployed at the railway crossing was asked about the halting of trains, he said that CM's convoy was about to pass and so the trains would be halted.

#LIVE | Shocking VVIP treatment in Bihar caught on tape; train stopped for CM's convoy. Tune in to watch updates - https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/LfWUkTbUT9 — Republic (@republic) January 19, 2023

Nitish has come to create 'Samasya', not 'Samadhan': Union Minister Ashwini Choubey

Attacking Nitish Kumar for VVIP culture, BJP leader and Union Minister of State Ashwini Choubey said, "CM Nitish Kumar came here for 'Samadhan' (Solution), but he had created disruptions. The train was stopped for his convoy to pass near Itadhi Gumti in Buxar. The people on the train were worried. I will ask for a high-level inquiry from the Railway Ministry."

Lashing out at Nitish Kumar, the Minister said, "Are they coming here for a picnic? He (Nitish) has come to create ‘Samasya’ (Problem) and not 'Samadhan'. This is not Nitish Kumar, this is Samasya Kumar. 'Samasya Kumar bhaago yaha se!' (Problem Kumar, go away from here)."

Meanwhile, the former Janata Dal (United) leader Ajay Alok slammed CM Nitish and called the whole incident a "kind of anarchy" in Bihar. Speaking to Republic, Ajay Alok said, "This is the most ridiculous thing in a state that can happen. Till now, the train has not been stopped even for the Prime Minister’s convoy or President’s convoy. But here for the Chief Minister’s convoy, the train is being stopped. This is a kind of anarchy Bihar is going through."

It is pertinent to mention that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is on his 'Samadhan Yatra', a state-wide mass outreach programme.