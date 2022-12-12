VVIP Treatment To CM MK Stalin's Wife? Controversy Erupts Over Usage Of Deity's Umbrella

In a shocking incident, a massive controversy erupted in Tamil Nadu after Chief Minister MK Stalin's wife, Durga Stalin, was found leaving temple premises in Chennai with the umbrella used for the deity. Soon after the video of the incident surfaced on social media, many political activists and leaders accused the Stalin family of misusing the VVIP treatment.

As the visuals, Durga Stalin could be seen using the umbrella of the diety outside the temple premises in Tamil Nadu's Chennai. The wife of Chief Miniter MK Stalin was being dropped to her vehicle with her security personnel using the deity's umbrella. Notably, the incident occurred a few days ago when the Chief Minister's wife visited the Sri Thyagaraja Swami Temple in Chennai.

While the incident has caused a major uproar in the state with opposition parties alleging the family members of Chief Minister MK Stalin's family of using the VVIP treatment and hurting the sentiments of the people. The Opposition also stated that the use of the deity's umbrella was disrespectful towards the religious feeling of the state.

#BREAKING | Controversy over TN CM MK Stalin's wife found leaving temple premises in Chennai with the umbrella used for the deity



Tune in to watch #LIVE - https://t.co/HbKDYgrQFs pic.twitter.com/LNugstgOMv — Republic (@republic) December 12, 2022

DMK remains silent

While the usage of the deity's umbrella by Durga Stalin, wife of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, stirred controversy in the state, the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is silent on the matter. No official clarification has been released by the party as of now and seemed to remain silent.

This is not the first time that Chief Minister MK Stalin's family has received a VVIP treatment. There have been a number of instances in the past where the Stalin family received extraordinary treatment.