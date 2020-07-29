Vyapam Advertisement Stirs Controversy, Refers To Sikkim As An Independent State

An advertisement by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board for recruitment erred majorly as it referred to Sikkim as an independent state indirectly. In the eligibility criteria for the position of the guard in the jail department, the Vyapam advertisement mentioned that the candidate should either be an Indian citizen or 'Sikkim ki Praja' (Citizen of Sikkim).

Apart from this, others eligible for the post included people of Indian origin who have permanently migrated to India from Pakistan, people of Nepal, or people of French and Portuguese colonies.

The Delhi government had committed a similar blunder earlier this year when an advertisement by the government clubbed Sikkim with countries like Bhutan and Nepal. The advertisement which had called for volunteers to join the Civil Defence Corps had stated 'citizens of India or a subject of Sikkim, Bhutan or Nepal' as an eligible applicant. The advertisement had appeared in a leading English newspaper.

The blunder had caused a massive stir with the Sikkim government demanding the withdrawal of the ad and issue an official communication to assuage the feelings of Sikkim residents. The state government pointed out that the ad was very offensive and that Sikkim has been a part of the Indian Union since May 16, 1975. The Lieutenant governor Anil Baijal had then suspended the senior officer of Directorate of Civil Defence (HQ) who had published the ad.

(With inputs from ANI)