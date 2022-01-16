Vyapam Scam Accused Jagdish Sagar Found With Live Cartridges At Indore Airport; Arrested

The Indore Police on Saturday arrested Jagdish Sagar, the mastermind behind the country's biggest exam scam Vyapam. He was arrested by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at the Ahilyabai Holkar Airport after live cartridges were recovered from his bag.

Jagdish Singh, who is out on bail, was about to take a flight from Indore to Gwalior. During the security check at the airport, cartridges were found in his bag. On inquiry, the accused told the CISF that one cartridge was left lying in the bag by mistake. He claimed that he had a license which he couldn't renew after 2012.

The airport management informed the police and Jagdish Singh was arrested under Arms Act. He was later produced in court, which released him on bail, said Soumya Jain, Indore ACP.

Who is Jagdish Sagar?

A community medicine practitioner by profession, Dr. Jagdish Singh Sagar is accused in multiple cases related to the Madhya Pradesh Pre Medical Test (MP PMT) fraud and also money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate under the PMLA Act. Sagar was the kingpin of the inter-state imposter racket, who facilitated the admission of hundreds of students into the MBBS course of medical colleges in Madhya Pradesh. He used his nexus with Vyapam officials in Madhya Pradesh and private coaching centers in UP and Bihar to carry out the multi-crore scam. Sagar was first arrested on 13 July 2013, in Mumbai.

What is the Vyapam Scam?

The Vyapam scam refers to irregularities in exams held by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board, also called Vyavasayik Pareeksha Mandal or Vyapam, for admission in professional courses and state services. The scam came to light in 2013 and shook the very core of the education system in the state.

It involved 13 different exams conducted by Vyapam, for the selection of medical students and state government employees. Scamsters including politicians, senior and junior officials, and businessmen systematically employed imposters to write papers, manipulate exam hall seating arrangements, and supply forged answer sheets by bribing officials.

In August 2013, the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government constituted a Special Task Force to probe the Vyapam case. Following the Supreme Court's order, the Central Bureau of Investigation took over in July 2015.