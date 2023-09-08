'Wagh Nakh' Used By Chhatrapati Shivaji To Kill Afzal Khan To Be Returned To India

The "Wagh Nakh," a tiger-claw-shaped dagger that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj used to kill Bijapur Sultanate general Afzal Khan in 1659, will be returned to India by the UK authorities, a minister in the Maharashtra government confirmed.

In the month of October, State Minister for Cultural Affairs Sudhir Mungantiwar will travel to London's Victoria and Albert Museum to formally seal the return by signing an MoU.

While talking about the MoU signed and the dagger’s slated to return, Sudhir Mungatiwar said, “On October 3, we will be signing an MoU in London & in November will bring the 'Wagh Nakh' back. The 'Wagh Nakh' is not just a thing for us but a symbol of faith,”

The "wagh nakh," a steel dagger with two rings for the first and fourth fingers and four claws fixed on a bar, has an important place in Maharashtrian culture and history. Its slated return represents an important turning point in the state's cultural heritage and the respect it has for the legendary leader, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Indian wagh nakh ("tiger claws"), from the 18th to 19th century, is a claw-shaped weapon that can be tucked under and against the palm or worn over the knuckles. It is often composed of one piece of solid steel with four substantial triangular claws and has four to five curved blades that are attached to a crossbar or glove and are intended to rip through muscle and skin.

