Wait And Watch, Soon Hafiz Saeed Will Say "I Love You, Congress" Again: BJP

Amid the heated politics over the arrest of J&K Police DySP Davinder Singh, the BJP on Tuesday also came down heavily on the Congress over its leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury asking Army Chief General Naravane "to talk less and work more", after COAS had said that the Army is ready to act if they get orders from Parliament to take back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

'Is this the way to talk to Army Chief?'

Addressing the media, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said, "Three days ago, Army Chief Gen Naravane in very clear words said that we are ready to take back PoK also, you must have seen that within few minutes after his statement, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury with sarcasm raised questions over Army Chief and told him, 'You work and don't speak'. Is this the way to talk to Army Chief?

Making a reference to the same Congress leader also absolving Pakistan of the Pulwama terror attack, Patra continued, "here you (Congress) are working to give clean chit to Pakistan. What is the problem?" Linking the Congress to Pakistan, Patra said there are "too many coincidences" that shows a conspiracy

'Hafiz Saeed will say, I love you Congress'

Patra raised how Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had made remarks in Parliament seeking internationalisation of the Kashmir issue, during the debate over the abrogation of Article 370. Accusing the Congress of making comments in support of Pakistan, Patra said, "At whose behest are Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Surjewala are making such comments? I want to openly say that there is something wrong, there is some connection with Pakistan. Wait till 6 pm in the evening, Hafiz Saeed and Imran Khan both will tweet in favour of Congress. I am saying you all that wait for some time, there would be a time again when Hafiz Saeed will say, 'I love you Congress' because earlier also he had said that."

READ | Congress absolves Pak of Pulwama attack, jumps to give religious spin on J&K DySP's arrest

READ | 'India a party of Gods, Mamata chief-of-demons': BJP's motormouth MLA Surendra Nath Singh

Pakistan quoted Rahul Gandhi at UN

Last year, Pakistan banked on former Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s political statements on Jammu and Kashmir in its 115-page dossier against India which the country submitted before the United Nations Human Rights Council. In August, Gandhi wanted to visit Jammu and Kashmir to asses the situation but he was stopped and sent back from Srinagar airport. After returning to Delhi, the Congress leader said that the situation in Kashmir was not normal and there were some reports of people dying in the troubled state. This was the second time Pakistan quoted Gandhi’s remarks to build its case against India at the United Nations. Earlier, Minister for Human Rights for Pakistan Shireen Mazari too used Rahul Gandhi’s statement in her two-page letter on Kashmir to the UN.

READ | Satya Nadella's CAA view 'example of how literate need to be educated': BJP's Lekhi

READ | BJP's Tajinder Bagga demands capital punishment for arrested J&K DySP Davinder Singh