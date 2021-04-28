Waiting For A Bed, One-and-half-year-old Succumbs To COVID-19 In Vizag

A tragic incident took place outside the King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam when a one and a half-year-old baby died due to COVID-19 in an ambulance while waiting for a bed at the hospital. The parents have alleged that there was a delay in hospital admission. The baby's father, Veera Babu said that the child was having fever and cold following which they visited the local hospital. However, the hospital authorities directed the parents to take the baby to a private hospital. After a rapid antigen test, the baby tested negative.

Even so, the Veera Babu stated that the fever persisted even after three days of treatment. "Even after three days of treatment, the fever did not subside, then doctors suggested an RT-PCR test. We took her to another hospital in Vizag where a CT scan confirmed Covid but the hospital refused to give treatment. Then we came to KGH hospital but we were in the ambulance for one and half hour and no one from the hospital gave a proper response".

The wait for the hospital bed seemed too long and the baby succumbed to COVID-19 in the ambulance. The helpless parents were shattered near the hospital. However, a statement from the Superintendent of King George Hospital, stated that the baby was admitted in KGH - CSR block. The statement further adds that during the time of the admission, the baby's condition was critical. The hospital has denied negligence as it went on to state that the baby was examined by a Pediatrician and other doctors following which treatment was initiated. After nearly two hours, the child succumbed, the hospital added.

Image Credits: PTI