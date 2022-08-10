Walayar Sisters Case: Court Orders CBI To Conduct Re-investigation, Rejects Chargesheet

A POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) court in Kerala on Wednesday rejected the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI)'s chargesheet and asked the federal agency to conduct a re-investigation in the 2017 Walayar sisters' death case, which involves the demise of two minor sisters.

The Special Court in Palakkad district announced its decision while considering a plea by the mother of the girls who alleged that her daughters had not died by suicide but killed by the accused.

Walayar sisters case

According to the CBI chargesheet, the girls died by suicide following serial sexual abuse. The CBI also confirmed that the accused in the case were the same as those found by the Kerala Police.

In the elder sister's case, Kutti Madhu, Shibu and Valiya Madhu are accused. Madhu and a minor boy are accused of abetting the suicide of the nine-year-old girl.

The chargesheet was submitted by CBI Thiruvananthapuram unit DYSP Ananthakrishnan.

Before CBI took over the case, Walayar Police had said that girls were sexually abused for around a year until they decided to end their lives.

Earlier in the case, a special POCSO court had acquitted three accused, stating a weak case by the prosecution. Later, the state moved to the High Court seeking re-investigation and the court set aside the Special court's order.

A CBI investigation was ordered into the Walayar sisters' case. The accused were booked under the sections of POCSO Act, Indian Penal Code and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

However, the CBI chargesheet stated that the girls took the extreme step because of constant harassment and sexual abuse. The mother of the girls moved the Court seeking re-investigation into the case. She alleged that her daughters were murdered. The re-investigation will be carried out by CBI.