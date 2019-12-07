Man Accused In Walayar Sisters' Rape And Death Thrashed By Mob In Kerala

One of the accused in the 2017 Walayar minors rape and death case, C Madhu was allegedly thrashed by a group of people on Saturday. He has been admitted to a hospital in Palakkad. Further details are awaited. The case relates to the mysterious death and alleged sexual exploitation of two minor siblings at Walayar town in Palakkad district in 2017. While one of them allegedly committed suicide, the second one was later found dead.

State government’s response

Terming the earlier probe as "ineffective", the state government had moved the court stating, "There was sexual assault in the first instance but no investigation was conducted into it. In the death case, the investigation was ineffective. The death of the second child could have been prevented if the death of the first child was duly investigated."

The government further asserted that the police and prosecution did not consult them after submitting the final report in the case. On November 18, it had removed the special public prosecutor as he could not present incriminating evidence against the accused which led to their acquittal.

Kerala CM meets the mother of deceased girls

Owing to the fact that Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also handles the Home portfolio, he has come under a lot of criticism for the case. During his meeting with the mother of the deceased girls, the latter reportedly stated that she had no faith in the state police to conduct an unbiased investigation. Furthermore, she demanded the case be probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Vijayan not only assured her that his government would appeal against the verdict but also observed that it would not oppose a petition seeking the CBI’s involvement in the case.

The incident

In January 2017, a 13-year old girl was found hanging from a house in the Walayar region of Pallakad in Kerala. She was allegedly sexually abused over a long period of time. Two months later, his sister who had spotted two men running away from the crime scene was found dead at the same place. The local police arrested three men in connection with this case. A POCSO court in Palakkad had, in October, acquitted three accused in the case after the prosecution failed to establish their involvement in the crime. Last month, the Kerala government announced a judicial probe into the case. The locals allege that the state government has been complicit in helping the accused. The mother of the victims openly expressed this apprehension as well.

