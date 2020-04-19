Walk-in Kiosk To Collect Coronavirus Samples Developed By ITI In Odisha's Cuttack

The Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Cuttack has developed a walk-in kiosk for the collection of samples for Coronavirus testing.

The kiosk is a mobile cabin and has a sealed glass front with extended gloves, which are attached in the front. A healthcare worker can collect samples from the kiosk.

Nation-wide lockdown

According to the latest update from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of total Coronavirus cases in the country has climbed to 15,707, while the death toll stands at 507.

India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and issued a mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries. PM Modi has extended the lockdown till May 3, with a relaxation possibility in non-COVID hotspots after April 20.

