'Walk With Me..': YS Sharmila Dares KCR To Join Her Padayatra; Gifts Shoes To Telangana CM

YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila on Thursday gave an open challenge to Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao by flaunting a shoe box and asked him to join her padayatra for a day to know the plight of people in the state.

While speaking exclusively to Republuc Media Network, the YSRTP chief lashed out at the Telangana CM stating that the promises he made to the people of the state remain unfulfilled and people are reeling under poverty. She dared that if her claims are untrue then she will resign and apologise if not then KCR will have to do the same.

'Walk with me in Padyatra': YS Sharmila's open challenge to CM KCR

YS Sharmila said, "After completing 3,500 km, my padayatra came to a halt in Warangal because KCR's goondas attacked our padayatra, burnt my bus, and created havoc and law & order problems. Instead, the police arrested me and brought me to Hyderabad. Everybody has witnessed, how my vehicle was towed when I visited CMO, I was arrested, retained and after that hunger strike after which I was advised to take a rest".

She stated that after facing all these challenges, "I am here to resume my padayatra and this is a message to KCR that I am going on this yatra to highlight the problems of my people that they are facing every day because every section is reeling under grave poverty. Every promise made by KCR has failed and been unfulfilled. Whether it was waivers to farmers, loans to women, houses per job, or double bedrooms homes for the poor, he failed to fulfil every promise".

YSRTP chief further said, "Today I challenge Telangana CM KCR -- Join me in the padayatra for one day and walk with me to witness the plight of the people. If he has confidence in his own regime and possesses any integrity, he will have to take up my challenge and prove to Telangana who is right. We have presented a shoe box to him".

YS Sharmila said, "As KCR states that this is a golden state- 'Bangaru Telangana' and there are no problems in the state where people are reeling under unemployment, poverty farmers are in debt and no security for women then I will apologise to him and retire from politics forever. But if these things are true then, KCR has to resign and apologise to the people of Telangana and make a Dalit Chief minister as he promised".