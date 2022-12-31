Wall Of A Militant's House Demolished In J-K's Anantnag

An extended portion of the house of a Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) militant was demolished in Anantnag, officials here said on Saturday.

According to authorities, Ghulam Nabi Khan alias Amir Khan had a wall built on encroached land as an extension to his house in Liver Pahalgam in the south Kashmir district.

Khan is a self-styled operational commander of the Hizbul Mujahideen outfit and had crossed over to Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) in the early 1990s and is operating from there, they said.

The action follows the razing down of house of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militant Ashiq Ahmad Nengroo in the Rajpora area of Pulwama earlier this month.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)