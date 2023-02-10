Wall Paintings Depicting The Culture Of 'Braj', Agra Ready For G20 Delegates

Decked up with eye-catching wall paintings depicting the culture of 'Braj', vertical gardens, welcome signages and artefacts made of waste products, this Uttar Pradesh city is ready for G20 delegates two-day stay here.

According to a release, the visit is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.

Talking to reporters District Magistrate Navneet Singh Chahal said, "Various categories of delegates in which about 30 foreign delegates, 40 speakers, and special invitees and others are scheduled to visit from Friday onwards in Agra." "The theme for the discussions for the G-20 summit 'Women empowerment' streamlined by the Ministry of the Women and Child Development Department," he said.

"Crossings have been beautified and flower decoration, facade have been erected to make the route beautiful. Government buildings on the route have been illuminated and vertical gardens, various colours of flags on poles on the route have been installed," Chahal added.

The Taj Mahal and Agra Fort will be closed for public due to the proposed visit.

Agra Police Commissioner Dr Preetinder Singh said on the occasion civil police officials, gazetted officials and extra traffic police cops would be deployed.

Superintending archaeologist of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) Raj Kumar Patel said the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort will be closed to the general tourist from Sunrise to Sunset.

"Agra Fort will be closed on Saturday for general tourists for the visit of the delegates of the G20 summit. Taj Mahal will be closed on Sunday for the general tourists," he added.