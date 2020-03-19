Walt Disney's Asia Head Uday Shankar Praises PM Modi's Address To The Nation On COVID-19

Walt Disney Company's Asia Pacific Head and Star India Chairman Uday Shankar, on Thursday, praised Prime Minister Modi's address to the nation on the Coronavirus pandemic and called it to be one of his best. While interacting with Republic Media Network's editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami on the debate, Uday Shankar called the Prime Minister an excellent communicator who has always connected well with people.

"The Prime Minister is an exceptional communicator. He has always connected well with everyone in the country. His today's address was one of the best so far. In this exceptional time, when circumstances are unique, he went directly to the people and told them that it is about time that they took the matter into their own hands. The idea of Janta Curfew is brilliant. No enforcement agency can impose something on the entire nation at a time when there is panic and concern. The best way to deal with this is what the PM said, resolve and restraint. The task of executing this was left on the people themselves, I think that was exceptional," Uday said.

Prime Minister Modi addresses the nation on Coronavirus pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed the nation on the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and advised citizens to take proper precautions and take care of their health and hygiene. One of his key announcements during the address included, urging people to observe 'Janta Curfew' - a curfew by the people and for the people - on Sunday from 7 AM to 9 PM to avoid mass gatherings in an attempt to contain the Coronavirus spread. In addition to announcing the Janta Curfew, the Prime Minister also announced the formation of the COVID-19 Economic Task Force under the Ministry of Finance.

"The global pandemic is affecting the economy as well. Keeping in mind the economic challenges, the Government of India under the Finance Ministry has decided to form a COVID-19 Economic Task Force. This task force will stay in touch with all stakeholders and will take appropriate decisions based on the feedback. It will ensure that it will take steps to reduce the burden on the economy," the Prime Minister said.

Urging citizens to not put pressure on health care systems PM Modi said, "I request the countrymen to avoid visiting hospitals for routine check-ups. If you have an appointment for any non-essential surgery, please postpone it for one month. We should keep in mind that pressure should not come to hospitals."

