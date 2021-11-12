HC Questions The Veracity Of Sameer Wankhede's Birth Certificate Produced By Nawab Malik

In the Malik-Wankhede defamation case, the Bombay High Court on Friday pulled up Nawab Malik, stating that 'verification doesn't mean blind application', referring to his tweets made against Sameer Wankhede and his family. The court, during the hearing of the case filed by Sameer Wankhede's father, noted that the verification level varies from person to person, and added that it must have been the highest for Nawab Malik considering that he was a minister in the Maharashtra government. The court noted interpolation in Sameer Wankhede's birth certificate produced by Nawab Malik.

The defamation suit was filed after Malik's allegations on Sameer Wankhede and his family. Dnyandev Wankhede has also sought ₹1.25 crore compensation from Malik for the 'irreplaceable loss, damage, harm, prejudice to the name, character, reputation and social image of him and his family'.

'Interploation in Birth Certificate'

After looking at the birth certificate of Sameer Wankhede produced by Nawab Malik's lawyer, the court alleged that the handwriting of the word 'Sameer' was different from that of the word 'Muslim'. Accepting interpolation in the certificate, Nawab Malik's lawyer, in a bid to turn tables, asked Dnyandev Wankhede's lawyer why not even a photocopy of Sameer Wankhede's birth certificate was attached in the affidavit.

Court said, "If there is a public document, then alright. But this is the only document you are having. There is an interpolation here." The court added, "You are a member of the assembly and the spokesperson of a political party. You should be more careful." Thereafter, Nawab Malik's lawyer said, "But we have got this from BMC. The records can be called for. It's all there." Interrupting him, Sameer Wankhede's lawyer said, "It was not a public document and only available to the minister."

After hearing both sides, the Bombay High Court has reserved its order in the said case.

Nawab Malik's slew of accusations against Nawab Malik and his family

Nawab Malik called the Mumbai cruise drug bust case 'a plot', and has since raised a number of issues. He has specifically targeted NCB Mumbai's Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede and even questioned his appointment. He has alleged that Sameer Wankhede's father Dnyandev Wankhede was actually 'Dnyandev Dawood Wankhede' and that the name was changed to create a fake caste certificate, using which Sameer Wankhede become an Indian Revenue Service officer via the reserved category. The Maharashtra Minister has also claimed that Sameer Wankhede has not followed the protocols in more than 26 cases.

Further, Nawab Malik has released purported photos of Yasmeen Wankhede, who is Sameer Wankhede's sister. Hinting at a deeper link between Sameer Wankhede and Bollywood, Malik had said, "During the pandemic, the entire film industry was in the Maldives. Sameer Wankhede must clarify what he and his family members were doing there at that time. He should clarify whether he was in Dubai," Malik said.

Also, Nawab Malik alleged that Sameer Wankhede's sister-in-law Harshada Dinanath Redkar was involved in an old case of immoral trafficking and/or for the alleged possession of drugs in 2018.