'Want 100% Rapid Antigen Testing In Containment Zones,' Says Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

On Thursday, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh directed the health department to ensure that 100 per cent testing is done in micro-containment and containment zones across the State using the Rapid Antigen testing. He also said that the slums and low-income localities need to have the focus first.

Had #Covid19 review meeting today wherein I have directed the Health Department & all DCs to increase testing in poor & lower-income localities & to 100% test people living in containment areas. Urge people to immediately test in case of any #Covid19 symptoms. pic.twitter.com/Tz6dElSDvI — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) August 13, 2020

100 per cent testing

Due to the spike in coronavirus cases in Punjab, the Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh instructed the health officials and Deputy Commissioners across the state to focus on 100 per cent Rapid Antigen testing in micro containment and containment zones in order to keep the COVID-19 spread under control.

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh interacted with Deputy Commissioners, Police Commissioners, SSPs and Civil Surgeons of four worst coronavirus-hit districts - Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Patiala, and Amritsar, via video conferencing and said that the testing should be focused more on poor areas, low-income localities, slums as well as old and congested areas across the state as the spread is more rampant in those areas.

"The Chief Minister asked these officers to divide the districts into sectors to keep a strict vigil over the COVID-19 situation by ramping up 100% testing, surveillance and contact tracing. Each Sector would be supervised by a joint team comprising of civil and police officers of gazetted rank, who would ensure the completion of the above tasks in a time-bound manner," read a press release from Punjab CM Amarinder Singh.

CM Amarinder Singh directed all the Deputy Commissioners, Commissioners of Police, SSPs, and Civil Surgeons across the state to focus on vigorous contact tracing and ensure that at least 10 contacts of each positive case are tested. "He also directed testing of persons with multiple contacts on account of their occupations, such as shop workers, mandi workers, and frontline government employees, within this week, declaring that this should be a 'Testing Week'," it further read.



"Most people usually blame the change in weather for the cough or cold or body ache that they experience but we need to spread more awareness and encourage people to get tested as soon as they experience anything like this. Getting tested within 72 hours can help us save more lives," said CM Amarinder Singh

Captain Amarinder Singh also directed all the marriage palaces, industrial units, business, and any other establishments where there is a gathering of more than 10 people to appoint a COVID-19 monitor who can keep tabs on the coronavirus protocols and take responsibility for ensuring that the guidelines are followed.

"These Monitors would be responsible to ensure proper hygiene and sanitisation of working places to check the infections from this disease." read the press release.



Punjab currently has 26,909 confirmed coronavirus cases out of which 9,022 are active and 17,212 have recovered. The coronavirus death toll in Punjab is at 675.