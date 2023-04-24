'Want Atiq Ahmed's Wife To Fight Mayor Election,' Says BSP MLA Umashankar Singh

Mayawati's BSP wants slain gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed's wife to run for the mayoral elections in Prayagraj, said BSP MLA Umashankar Singh on Monday, adding that it was Atiq's wife Shaista Parveen who joined the Bahujan Samaj Party and not Atiq.

He further went on to justify his opinion, saying till now there has been "no evidence' to show her connection with the killing of Umesh Pal, who was a key witness in the murder of BSP leader Raju Pal. He stressed that Atiq's wife is still a member of Bahujan Samaj Party.

"We made Shaista Parveen join the party, not Atiq Ahmed, and we also wanted her to stand for mayor elections. Till now, neither the government nor the police have shown any such video that shows Shaista Parveen has any link to that incident. The day she gets involved," BSP MLA Umashankar Singh told ANI.

"BSP will not keep such a person in the party. No action has been taken by the party against Shaista Parveen; she is still in the party," he added.

51-year-old Shaista Parveen is on the most wanted list of Uttar Pradesh Police. Currently, she is absconding but carries a cash reward of Rs 50,000 on her head, which was announced by UP Police for anyone providing information about her whereabouts.

Shaista had joined Assaduddin Owaisis' AIMIM party back in 2021, but soon she resigned from the MIM party to join Mayawati's BSP with the hope of securing an election ticket for the Prayagraj mayoral polls. After her name was announced in the FIR filed by Umesh Pal's wife, Jaya Pal, in the murder case, Shaista went incommunicado, and BSP distanced itself from the controversy. Earlier, BSP Supremo Mayawati announced that Shaista would not get the ticket to contest the mayoral polls.

It is pertinent to mention that Shaista's husband was accused of over 100 cases, and Shaista's name was first mentioned in the FIR lodged in the murder of Umesh Pal. She has been evading the police for a long time, and a search operation to nab her is still underway.