'Want Justice For Girls': Assam CM Himanta As 2,278 Arrested In Child Marriage Crackdown

Amid the Assam government's massive crackdown on child marriage, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that the action has nothing to do with elections but to provide justice to the girls.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic, Sarma said, "We don't have to do anything to win the elections. Even if I sleep at home, people will vote for Modi. It is not related to elections. The government recently releated NFHS (National Family Health Survey) which stated that the condition in Assam was poor. If I got survey report five years back, I would have taken action then."

Furthermore, Sarma said that his government is not seeing if the accused is Hindu or Muslim. "We want justice for the girls. We are working for everyone. What could be better proof of secularism than this?" he asked.

Chief Minister asserted the drive against child marriages will persist till the next assembly elections in 2026.

2,278 arrested in three days in Assam's child marriage crackdown

So far, 2,278 people have been arrested as Assam Police continued with its crackdown on child marriage in the state. The arrests were made

Sarma had said parents involved in underage marriages are currently being let off with a notice. He stated that men marrying girls aged below 14 will be booked under non-bailable charges, while those marrying girls between 14 to 16 years of age will be charged under bailable sections.

Recently, the Assam cabinet had approved a proposal to book men who have married girls below 14 years of age under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Cases under the Prohibition of Child Marriage (PCM) Act, 2006 will be registered against those who have married girls in the 14-18 years' age group, the cabinet decided.

The offenders will be arrested and the marriages declared illegal. If the groom is below 14 years of age, he will be sent to a reform house.

According to a report by the National Family Health Survey (NFHS, Assam has a high rate of maternal and infant mortality, with child marriage being the primary cause.

An average of 31 per cent of marriages registered in the state are in the prohibited age group, the NFHS had noted.

(With PTI inputs)