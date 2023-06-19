Want Peace Not Compensation: Mothers Of Manipur Seek PM Modi's Intervention In State

A Manipur-based woman's organisation has sought the Prime Minister's intervention to stop the violence raging in Manipur. Meitei community EMAs, also known as the Mothers of Manipur, who belong the the Meitei community said, while addressing a press conference in Delhi that violence in the northeastern state has not stopped and "Kuki militants are roaming free." "The government has not done proper investigation and culprits are roaming free," they said adding that while the Centre has announced compensation for victims of the violence, the people of Manipur seek peace over compensation.

Violence erupted in Manipur on May 3 this year after ethnic clashes broke out between Kuki and Meitei communinities. Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the state following the violence in a bid to restore peace.

Manipuri women seek PM Modi's intervention

The Manipur-based women's organisation said, "We today demand Prime Minister Narendra Modi to meet us and assure us to restore peace. We will do the sit-in dharna at Jantar Mantar till the time our demands are not met. We have prepared a memorandum for PM Modi which we will give him when he meets us."

Members of the group, who claim to be the the largest women-run market community in the country, said the government must understand the depth of the violence. "The government has to understand the depth of this violence. The Kuki community, till 1950, lived in peace with us, but after 1971 infiltration happened and Burmese entered Manipur. The clashes began after that and the youth were being supplied Arms and ammunition. We will prefer to sit and die in Jantar Mantar than die by the hands of youth with weapons."

Meitei EMAs member K Prabha said, "As mothers of Manipur we want to ask a question to the government, that why MLAs from Manipur are dividing communities on ethnic lines. After Home Minister's visit he announced 10 lakh for the deceased, we didn't ask for money, we asked for peace."

Another member, Jano Begum said they hoped peace would restore after Amit Shah's visit to Manipur, but the condition is still the same. She said, "I am representing the Manipur Muslim community we were so happy after Amit Shah visited Manipur to restore peace but still the situation is the same. In his three-day stay, he promised that steps were taken to restore the peace, but the condition is the same."

Call for prompt action

EMAs said the government should take firm steps to stop the prevailing violence in the state.

"If the government of India is only observing and not taking action against what's happening on the ground, we are here to say instead of being killed by youths in Manipur we will die like that only. Even if peace is not given we are ready to sacrifice our life in Jantar Mantar for the sake of our sons and daughters (sic)."