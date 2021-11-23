'Want To Join Army': Son Of Galwan Martyr Havaldar Palani On Receiving Father's Vir Chakra

As an honoured son received a prestigious award on behalf of his martyred father, along with his teary-eyed mother, his resolve to serve his country grew stronger. Son of the martyred Galwan hero, Havaldar K Palani, who received the Vir Chakra from President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday for his father’s supreme sacrifice, expressed his desire to follow the martyr’s footsteps and join the Indian Army.

Despite losing his father at a very nascent age, the boy smiled at the camera and said, “I am feeling very proud and I also have a desire to join the Indian Army.” President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday awarded the gallantry soldiers posthumously, a year after they sacrificed their lives while braving vicious attacks by the Chinese soldiers at the Galwan Valley.

Along with the braveheart, Havaldar K Palani, other Galwan martyrs were also awarded. Colonel Santosh Babu was accorded Mahavir Chakra posthumously for resisting Chinese Army attacks while establishing an observation post in the face of the enemy in Galwan Valley in the Ladakh sector during Operation Snow Leopard. His mother and wife received the award from the President.

For their courageous actions against the savage attack by the Chinese Army in the Galwan valley in June last year as part of Operation Snow Leopard, Naib Subedar Nuduram Soren, Havaldar K Palani, Naik Deepak Singh, and Sepoy Gurtej Singh received their Vir Chakra awards posthumously on Tuesday. Their spouses accepted the medals for these brave soldiers. For resisting Chinese soldiers during the Galwan valley fight in Eastern Ladakh, Havildar Tejinder Singh was also awarded the Shaurya Chakra. His citation stated, "He fought fearlessly until he was grievously injured."

Galwan Valley clash at LAC

Following a deadly skirmish in the Pangong lake area, the Indian and Chinese troops dwelled in a standoff along the eastern Ladakh border in May 2020. Both sides have gradually increased their military deployments by bringing in tens of thousands of troops as well as heavy weapons. Tensions rose after a violent confrontation in the Galwan Valley in June last year, which claimed the lives of 20 Indian soldiers.

Colonel Bikumalla Santosh, the 16 Bihar Regiment's Commanding Officer, was charged with building an Observation Post. After assembling and briefing his men about the circumstances, he effectively completed his task with a sound plan. His column, however, was met with heavy resistance from Chinese opponents, who attacked the men with lethal and sharp weaponry.

