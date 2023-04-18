Want To Marry Who We Love: Activist Harish Iyer As SC Hears Pleas On Same-sex Marriage

As the Supreme Court hears pleas seeking the legalisation of same-sex marriage, equal rights activist Harish Iyer said, "We want to marry who we love, that's all we are asking for. I am hopeful the Supreme Court will grant the right to marriage equality that every other heterosexual citizen of this country has." Harish further said same-sex marriage is not the right expression, but what is really being sought is marriage equality. Speaking to Republic, Harish Iyer said, "I am hopeful, I come from a country that prides itself on its plurality that prides itself on its diversity."

"We are a country that does not only stand for its majority, but even if I am the only one, who happens to love differently, my love is valid. As long as I am an adult and I love another person and wish to go ahead by calling that relationship a marriage within the Special Marriage Act, I think I should be allowed to do so," Harish Iyer added.

Articulating the demand of a section of the gay groups seeking legalisation of same-sex marriage, Iyer said, "I am one of the petitioners and my petition is on the Special Marriage Act. All we are seeking is, if two consenting adults wish to solemnise their relationship in the legal bounds of marriage, they should be allowed to do so."

On the Centre's position on same-sex marriage

Reacting to the position the Centre has taken in the Supreme Court on same-sex marriage, Harish Iyer said, "It has got some sharp criticism from the Centre, who said that it is some kind of elitist concept. But there are queer people everywhere, whether rich, poor, or followers of any religion, people can be queer. There is no place where we don't exist. We are true to human existence itself, as there are varieties of human beings and they exist everywhere." Iyer further said.

Harish Iyer on his hopes from the Supreme Court

Talking about the hopes gay people have of the Supreme Court, Iyer said, "I do believe that the Honourable Supreme Court will allow and also listen to the argument made by the opposition because the moral basis of their religion has no standing. There are enough signs that LGBTQ people's relations are as good as others." "I don't know about the scientific argument behind opposing the legality, but if they are making a moral argument, it has no standing. We have established the same argument during the Article 377 debate that it is a natural tendency to love another person, regardless of gender."

Supreme Court hearing on same-sex marriage

On April 18, a five-judge constitution bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, heard a bunch of pleas seeking legal recognition of same-sex marriage in India. In course of the hearing, CJI Chandrachud said in the evolving consensus, the court is playing a dialogical role to create that consensus and move towards an equal future. The bench included Justice SK Kaul, Justice SR Bhat, Justice Hima Kohli and Justice PS Narasimha.

What did the Centre argue before the Supreme Court?

During the hearing, Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta told the bench that it is dealing with the creation of a socio-legal relationship which is part of the concurrent list. Arguing against the legalisation of same-sex marriage, the Centre told the Supreme Court that same-sex marriage is an urban elitist concept, which is far from the social ethos of the country. Extending same-sex marriage beyond heterosexual unions, will create a new institution.

The Centre urged the Supreme Court to consider its preliminary objection to the apex court dealing with something that virtually creates a socio-legal relationship of marriage which would be the domain of the competent legislature. "When the subject is in the concurrent list, we cannot rule out the possibility of one state agreeing to it, another state legislating in favour of it, another state legislating against it. Therefore, in absence of the states being not joined, the petitions would not be maintainable, that is one of my preliminary objections," the Solicitor General said.

When India decriminalised homosexuality

On September 6, 2018, a five-judge bench of the Supreme Court of India ruled the application of Section 377 to consensual homosexual activity between adults unconstitutional, irrational, indefensible and manifestly arbitrary, making it legally permissible for LGBTQ people to engage in consensual homosexual activity.