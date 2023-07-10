'Want To Thank PM Modi, CM Yogi', A Passenger On Vande Bharat In UP's Gorakhpur

Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged Uttar Pradesh's second Vande Bharat train between Lucknow and Gorakhpur, passengers while travelling in the train thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for choosing Gorakhpur for Vande Bharat. Uttar Pradesh's first Vande Bharat train between Varanasi and Delhi was flagged off in February 2019.

Atish Dhar Chaturvedi, a passenger on his first journey on the Vande Bharat train said, "I want to thank PM Modi and CM Yogi who chose Gorakhpur for Vande Bharat. It was very important to run this train from here, we were also waiting for some special train from Gorakhpur to Lucknow." He further said that the facility of the Vande Bharat is like a flight.

Another passenger Ajit Dixit also praised PM Modi saying that he has advanced connectivity in the country. "PM Modi has advanced connectivity in the country. Travelling by Vande Bharat will be a good experience. The fare price can be reduced. The most important feature is that passengers can reach Lucknow in 4 hours and the Vande Bharat Express is also connecting Ayodhya," says Ajit Dixit.

Lucknow-Gorakhpur Vande Bharat Express train

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday flagged off two new and upgraded versions of Vande Bharat Express trains at Gorakhpur Station in Uttar Pradesh. Dignitaries including the Governor of Uttar Pradesh, Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan Shukla, public representatives and special guests were in attendance at the inaugural function.

The two new Vande Bharat Express trains will operate between Gorakhpur-Lucknow via Ayodhya and Jodhpur-Ahmedabad (Sabarmati). These trains will significantly improve connectivity among state capitals and other cities, reduce travel time, and enhance the overall comfort of the journey. The Vande Bharat trains aim to disseminate the message of a New India - Viksit Bharat - to every nook and corner of the nation, an official statement read.