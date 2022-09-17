Want To Greet PM Modi On His Birthday? Here Are Unique Ways To Wish Him Through NaMo App

Quick links:
Image: Twitter@Republic
As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating his 72nd birthday today, wishes have already begun pouring in from several people from around the country and world.
Several took to Twitter to wish the Prime Minister on his birthday. However, there are several other ways one can send greetings to PM Modi. Instead of following the usual Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook posts, people can extend their warm wishes in by using the NaMo App.
Join your family in wishing PM Modi on this special day! #HappyBdayModiJi— NarendraModi App (@NamoApp) September 17, 2022
Send PM Modi a special family e-card from your loved ones, friends, and even colleagues.
Make a family wish trail on NaMo App now! https://t.co/7oNBd2O1RJ pic.twitter.com/UVnemOcQJt
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s NaMo app provides a slew of ways to wish him on his 72nd birthday.
On PM Modi's birthday, contribute to nation-building by supporting a Seva cause! #HappyBdayModiJi— NarendraModi App (@NamoApp) September 17, 2022
Use the NaMo App to make a micro-donation for a macro impact.
Visit now: https://t.co/7oNBd2wqt9 pic.twitter.com/4UPxbD8xWS
People can use the NaMo app link to perform all these activities
What are your favourite moments from PM Modi's lifetime of Seva?— NarendraModi App (@NamoApp) September 17, 2022
This year, on PM Modi's birthday, explore his life journey, select your favorite Seva moments & create your own video exhibition!
Visit the virtual exhibiton on NaMo App: https://t.co/7oNBd2O1RJ#HappyBdayModiJi pic.twitter.com/cUJgx4utIR
On Saturday, PM Modi has a jam-packed schedule with various events for the day as he released 8 cheetahs who arrived from Namibia in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park.