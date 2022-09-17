Want To Greet PM Modi On His Birthday? Here Are Unique Ways To Wish Him Through NaMo App

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating his 72nd birthday today, wishes have already begun pouring in from several people from around the country and world.

Several took to Twitter to wish the Prime Minister on his birthday. However, there are several other ways one can send greetings to PM Modi. Instead of following the usual Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook posts, people can extend their warm wishes in by using the NaMo App.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s NaMo app provides a slew of ways to wish him on his 72nd birthday.

Personalised E-card: NaMo app users can send a personalised e-card by uploading a personalised message with your family, friends, or even colleagues. A personalized e-card can be shared with every family member where they can add their message before finally uploading it to be sent to PM Modi.

Gift of Seva: Perform a 'Seva' and Wish PM Modi. There are 8 modes of Seva one can perform

Pledge for TB Mukt Bharat LIFE Blood Donation Digital Payments Swachh Bharat Vocal for Local Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat Catch the Rain

People can use the NaMo app link to perform all these activities

On Saturday, PM Modi has a jam-packed schedule with various events for the day as he released 8 cheetahs who arrived from Namibia in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park.