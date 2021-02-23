Wanted In Delhi, Lakha Sidhana Holds Rally In Punjab's Bhatinda; Organisers Wash Hands Off

Wanted rioter Lakha Sidhana, who bears Rs 1 lakh bounty for his arrest, has again released an inflammatory video urging the youth of Punjab to participate in a farmers' rally in Bhatinda. He asked supporters to come out in large numbers and demonstrate their power to the Centre. The alleged Republic day violence instigator Sidhana has been absconding since the Red Fort riot and in the past, has posted several videos on social media instigating the farmers to intensify their agitation against the government's agriculture reforms.

In his latest video, Lakha Sidhana announced that he will be holding a rally in Punjab. Surprisingly, in the video, he informed that the rally will be held in Punjab's Bathinda on February 23, in which all absconders of January 26 violence will participate. Meanwhile, the Delhi Police is on the hunt to nab him and has already arrived at the rally spot. However, when the rally began, Sidhana was seen at the location sitting openly among a crowd.

In his last video, Sidhana had urged his followers to support Deep Sidhu, who was arrested in the same case after the police announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh leading to his arrest. Sidhu is accused of inciting violence and leading protesting farmers with their tractors to breach the historic Red Fort, where a religious flag was unfurled by a group of individuals on Republic Day.

Rally Organisers not in touch with Lakha Sidhana

Baba Hardeep Singh Dal Khalsa (organiser of the rally) said that Sidhana 'is not in our contact though we have announced the rally before Lakha'.

"We wanted to send our voice to Kisan morcha that they have support from Punjab. The response of the gathering will reveal the next course of action from this rally. Lakha Sidhana is not in our contact though we have announced the rally before Lakha. He has supported the rally but we have no information if Lakha is visiting this rally".

Republic Day violence

The Delhi Police had permitted farmers to take out the tractor rally on three routes emanating from the Singhu border, the Tikri border, and the Ghazipur border covering 62 km, 60 km, and 46 km respectively. The Police mandated that a maximum of 5000 persons with 5000 tractors can participate in the Republic Day rally from noon to 5 pm. However, the rally took a violent turn after groups of farmers broke police barricades at the Delhi border to enter the national capital before the allocated time.

