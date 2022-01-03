Wanted LeT Terrorist Salem Parray Killed In Srinagar; IGP Kashmir Calls It 'big Victory'

In a big win, wanted Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Salem Parray was neutralised in an encounter with security forces in the Harwan area on the outskirts of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Monday, the J&K police said. Kashmir IGP Vijay Kumar called it a big victory for security forces in the valley.

"Only 1 terrorist neutralised. Terrorist Salim Parray of proscribed terror outfit LeT Salim Parray neutralised. Operation going on. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Police tweeted. Parray was among the top 10 targets of the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, IGP Kashmir said, "This is a big victory. He has been active since 2016. Saleem had killed around two dozen civilians. He was a highly dreaded criminal. He had slaughtered 12 civilians."

Besides this, 11 FIRs have been registered against neutralised terrorists. Meanwhile, another terrorist has been gunned down in a joint operation by J&K Police and CRPF at Gasu near the Shalimar area of Srinagar

BSF foils two infiltration bids by Pakistan in two days

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday informed that it has foiled two infiltration attempts by Pakistan in two days. IG BSF DK Boora said, "Two attempts were made and both foiled. This kind of activity was never stopped by Pakistan. Ceasefire or not, Pakistan is doing the same. Pakistan fired on our side. This (attempt from Pakistan) never stopped be it in Kashmir or here."

He said that terrorists are using narcotics to aid terrorists. "This has been going on in Punjab and spillover is seen in Jammu in the last year. This shows that narcotics is a tool to keep terrorism alive," Boora said.

Security forces on Saturday, January 1, killed a Pakistani terrorist in the Jumagund area of Kupwara district. The deceased was identified as MH Shabi Mallik. An identification card and a COVID certificate issued by Pakistan's Health ministry was recovered. On the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, another terrorist was neutralised near the international border in the Jammu's Arnia sector.

