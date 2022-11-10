Wanted Rape Accused Runs Over A Security Personnel In Noida Society | WATCH

In a shocking incident, a wanted rape accused driving a car ran over a security guard at the Amrapali Zodiac Society in Noida Sector 120 in an attempt to escape from the scene after police were tipped off about his presence.

The security personnel was injured post the incident. An FIR was registered and teams have been formed to nab him.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Noida Harish Chander stated the accused driving a car crashed into the security personnel and added, “The police received information from sources that accused Neeraj Singh, wanted in a rape case, is at the Amrapali Zodiac Society in Noida. Police reached and he attempted to escape. When security personnel attempted to stop him, he speeded up. FIR registered, teams deployed. He'll be arrested soon.”

According to the CCTV footage, the security guard having a conversation on the phone directs the car, coming from a distance, to halt. However, the accused continued to drive and rammed into the guard, who had by then come in the way of the four-wheeler.

As per the footage, the car after it ran over the guard stopped after travelling for some distance.

