Wanted To Seek Support; We Were Born Into Cong: Owner Of Car That Breached Security Speaks

A day after a major security breach was reported to have taken place at Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's house, the owner of the vehicle in question, Sharda Tyagi, has come forward and spoken about the incident. In her statement given to a news agency, the car owner clarified that they meant no harm and that they were there at Priyanka Gandhi's residence just to meet her.

She said, "Since my son is contesting the elections, we wanted to talk to Priyanka Ji and ask for her support. We were there to seek time for the meeting. When she stepped out of the house, we met her and the kids took a few pictures along with her. We were born into Congress."

Sharda Tyagi: I didn't know her (Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's) house number and asked about it by calling at Congress office. When I went there, (Security) didn't even care to see who was sitting in the car, barricade was removed immediately and gate was opened. https://t.co/pOQ6bidTRY pic.twitter.com/YGrSIFvszw — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2019

Adding further to her statement, Sharda said, "I didn't know her (Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's) house number and asked about it by calling at Congress office. When I went there, the security didn't even care to see who was sitting in the car, the barricade was removed immediately and the gate was opened."

Security breach at Priyanka Gandhi's residence

On November 2, a major security breach was reported from the New Delhi residence of Congress senior leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the last week in November. A vehicle reportedly holding five people entered the Vadra premises, and the people including a young girl came out of the car to approach Priyanka Gandhi for photos, reaching till the porch. When queried by Vadra's staff, the CRPF officials said that the car was allowed by the Delhi Police inside the property. The incident occurred days after the security of the Gandhi family was downgraded after they lost the Special Protection Group (SPG) cover.

The matter has become a big talking point amid the ongoing Parliament debate over the SPG bill amendment.

