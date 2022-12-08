Wanted TSPC Naxalite Arrested In Jharkhand After Raids

A wanted Naxalite belonging to the banned Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC) was arrested in Jharkhand's Latehar district on Thursday, a police statement said.

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a raid in Patratoli forest near Nindeer village and nabbed the red rebel, identified as 30-year-old Raju Yadav alias Raju Ji, it said.

He was a self-proclaimed 'area commander' of the banned outfit and was wanted in nine criminal cases.

On spotting the approaching police team, the Naxalites tried to escape but the law enforcers chased and nabbed Yadav, while the others succeeded in their attempt.

A .303 rifle, 82 cartridges, two mobile phones and three SIM cards were seized from his possession, the statement said.

The nabbed Naxalite hails from Chetar village in Chandwa area in the district, it added.

