Waqf Board Case Complainant Makes Big Charge, Details How Amanatullah Khan 'misused Funds'

Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) MLA from Okhla Amanatullah Khan was sent to 4-day custody of the Anti-Corruption Bureau in a corruption case related to the alleged misappropriation of Waqf Board funds. Significantly, the Delhi ACB on September 16 arrested Khan after raiding several locations connected to him and his alleged business partners in the Waqf Board case, in which he is alleged to be involved in several financial and other irregularities.

Amanatullah Khan's complainant make massive allegations

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, complainant Hafiz Irshad Qureshi made big allegations against AAP MLA stating that he was engaging in illegal activities with the Waqf Board funds and had also defied the laws of the board. He accused Khan of making markets instead of schools and taking donations from the people in the name of schools and the 2020 Delhi riots, without maintaining any records. Qureshi also claimed that AAP MLA was misusing his position and utilizing the organization's funds for personal expenses.

"This issue is linked to the misappropriation of Waqf Board funds and its been going on for 4 to 5 years since the time Amanatullah khan became the chairman. There are no personal grudges against him. We only wanted things to be done in a legal way. The resolutions under the Waqf Board should be passed only after the signatures of 5 members. But under Amanatullah, the resolutions were passed with the signatures of only 2 members. He has admitted people only from the Okhla region. Waqf Board is not only for Ohkla but for the entire Delhi," complainant Hafiz told Republic

Elaborating about the scam, he said, "There was a primary school in the Masjid Fathepuri which was closed and later sealed. When people raised questions, Amanatullah said another school will be made on this premises. After someday they made a market in the name of schools on the Waqf board's land. The people who have shopped in the market paid donations of Rs 25 to 35 lakhs which was instead under the table payment. The donation amount is not in the record".

Hafiz Irshad Qureshi further alleged, "During the 2020 Delhi riots, as a Chairman of the Waqf Board Amanatullah also took donations and didn't even keep the record. They didn't have any power to take the money and he misused his position as the chairman".

"Fox machinery was brought to the Delhi Waqf Board by the organization's fund, and after some days he took it to his own Okhla constituency. He further bought cars, appointed guards with illegal pistols, and provided salaries to private imams with the funds of the Waqf Board," he said.

Allegations against Amanatullah Khan

A case was filed against the AAP MLA in January 2020 under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120 B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), by the central agency. He was alleged of ‘financial bungling’ in the Waqf Board’s bank account, creating tenancies in the properties of the board, adopting corrupt practices in purchasing vehicles, and the illegal appointment of over 33 personnel against the rules, among others.

(Image: PTI/Republic)