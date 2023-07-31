War Against Cross-border Drug Smuggling Syndicate Continues, Accounts Of Peddlers Seized

Continuing the drive against drug abuse, Jammu and Kashmir Police has frozen and seized an amount of Rs 16.33 lakhs from a drug smuggler identified as Maqsood Bhatti, a resident of Madiyan Kamalkote in North Kashmir’s Uri. The Bandipora police also that froze the bank savings of notorious drug peddlers in its jurisdiction.

"Bandipora Police has frozen the bank savings of Rs 1,53,722, belonging to two notorious drug peddlers namely Mushtaq Ahmad Rather, son of M Kamal Rather and M Ayoub Dar, son of Ghulam Ahmad Dar and resident of Ganastan Sumbal under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act,” said a police official.

During the investigation, it came to light that 'all the money was illegally acquired through the sale of narcotic drugs', he added. He said that such action is to safeguard the life of the general public from the devastating effects of drug abuse and trafficking. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday claimed to have arrested two smugglers in Handwara of North Kashmir. A police party during checking at Shartgund Bala arrested two drug smugglers identified as Zayeem Ahmad Ganie, son of Gh Mohd and resident of Haril and Mohd Hussain Bhat, son of Abdul Gafar and resident of Maratgam.

During a search, 70 grams of Charas-like substance was recovered from their possession. They were arrested and shifted to the police station. Meanwhile, the arrest and seizure were done. Accordingly, a case FIR No. 47/2023 under section 8/21/22/NDPS Act is registered in this connection at Police station Qalamabad and an investigation has been initiated.

In order to cut the drug menace, the local administration launched the Nasha Mukth Bharat Abhigyan - an initiative started by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment across India to terminate the addiction problems among the youths of the country. Meanwhile, the security agencies also appealed to the youngsters to come forward and help in the campaigns to prevent Pakistan’s attempt from ruining the future of the young population of India.

In May 2023, Kupwara Police busted an inter-state narco module leading to the recovery of eight kilograms of Heroin, a cash amount of Rs 5 lakhs and the arrest of four persons. Police then informed that it was an inter-state nacro module operating from Pakistan.