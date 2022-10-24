"War Last Option; India Wants Peace, But Ready To Retaliate": PM From Kargil On Diwali

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who arrived in Kargil, Ladakh, to celebrate the festival of Diwali along with the Indian Army soldiers, gave a strong message to enemies of India by saying that the country wants peace but it is also ready to retaliate.

Addressing the soldiers in Kargil, PM Modi said, "For me, all of you have been my family for years now... it's a privilege to celebrate Diwali among all of you." He lauded the bravehearts for standing tall at the borders and said, “Where can I get a better Diwali than this?”

"India celebrates its festivals with love. We include the whole world in our celebrations. Today, from Kargil's victorious land, I wish the whole world a Happy Diwali... There has not been a single war with Pakistan where Kargil has not hoisted the flag of victory. In the world context, India wishes that this festival of light leads the way to peace," he added.

'Diwali means a celebration with the end of terror': PM Modi

Adding further, PM Modi said, "Diwali means a celebration with the end of terror. This is what Kargil did. Our Army in Kargil crushed the fountainhead of terror and people till date, remember the Diwali of victory the country celebrated."

Recalling the Kargil war, PM said, "It was my honour that I witnessed that victory and also saw the battle closely. I am also thankful for the officers who showed me 23 years old photos of mine. It was an emotional moment when I looked at those photos."

"When our Jawans were giving betting replies to our enemy, it was then I got the opportunity to be with them… we came here with relief goods that the people gave to us… I can never forget the memories of that time. There was a hail of victory in all four directions," PM recalled.

'India is not just a piece of geographical land'

Stating that India is not just a piece of land, PM called the country a living legend. "India is not just a piece of geographical land, it is a living legend, a transcendental consciousness, an immortal existence… when we say India, the legacy of bravery rises," the Prime Minister said.

The PM said that many civilisations were ruined to the desert but “this cultural stream of India's existence is uninterrupted even today.”

PM Modi's message to enemies of India

Prime Minister Modi said the country is fighting internal and external enemies successfully, adding, "We are also fighting a war against corruption. Just like all of you are protecting us at the borders, we're working within the country to fight evils like terrorism, 'Naxalwaad', and corruption. 'Naxalwaad' had taken a huge part of the nation in its grasp, but today that stretch is rapidly decreasing."

He also gave a strong message to the enemies of India from Kargil saying, "War has always been the last option for India. India wants peace but we are also ready to retaliate."

"We have never viewed war as the first option...Be it the war in Lanka or Kurukshetra, we tried till last to postpone it. We're against war but peace can't be there without strength. If anyone dares to look at us with evil eyes, our armed forces will give a befitting reply," PM Modi said.

PM Modi lauds armed forces

PM lauded the Indian forces and said, "Armed forces are protecting our borders, that every citizen in India sleeps peacefully. I bow towards the spirit of the Armed Forces of India. Your sacrifices have always made our country proud."

"To facilitate the soldiers of this country in realising their responsibilities, we are developing hi-tech infrastructure in the border areas with seamless connectivity... the induction of women officers will result in the growth of our power," he said.

He also hailed Made-in-India INS Vikrant, INS Arihant and Tejas. "We have Made-In-India INS Vikrant in the seas, Arihant to protect us underwater and Tejas to protect our skies. BrahMos supersonic missiles and Tejas fighter jets display India's confident prowess," he said. The Prime Minister said that to make armed forces future-ready, the key weapons are now being Made In India.

The Prime Minister also spoke about the earlier days of the Ukraine war and said, "During the Ukraine war, we saw how our national flag became a shield for our citizens stranded there. India's respect has increased across the world. It's happening because India is standing successfully against its internal and external enemies."