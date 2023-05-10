War Of Words Between PM Modi And Ashok Gehlot Heats Up Rajasthan's Nathdwara

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday shared the same stage and were seen engaging in a war of words. After laying the foundation stone of infrastructure projects worth over Rs 5,500 crores in Nathdwara district, the PM called out the 'negative people' for not having a 'far-sighted vision.'

Notably, PM Modi's jibe at the Opposition came after Rajasthan CM Gehlot said, "I am happy to say that due to the good governance of our govt, Rajasthan has reached the second number in the country in terms of economic development. I keep writing letters to you (PM Modi) regarding the pending demands of our state and will continue to write."

Gehlot went on to seek respect for the opposition parties and said, "There is no enmity in democracy. It's a battle of ideology. There should be peace and harmony among the people in the country. Violence stops development. Without opposition, there is no government so opposition should be respected."

#WATCH | There is no enmity in democracy. It's a battle of ideology. There should be peace and harmony among the people in the country. Violence stops development. Without opposition, there is no govt so opposition should be respected: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot pic.twitter.com/CN0mrSdCaX — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2023

PM Modi's jibe at Opposition

After Gehlot's remark, PM Modi said, "If enough medical colleges would have been built earlier, we would not have had to face the shortage of doctors, if every household would have got water, we would not have had to start the Rs 3.5 lakh crore Jal Jeevan Mission. Negative people do not have far-sighted vision and they can't think beyond their political interests."

#WATCH | If enough medical colleges would have been built earlier, we would not have had to face the shortage of doctors, if every household would have got water, we would not have had to start the Rs 3.5 lakh crore Jal Jeevan Mission. Negative people do not have far-sighted… pic.twitter.com/kQtF7gC0M0 — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2023

"Some people are filled with so much negativity that they can't see any good things happening in the country. They only like to create controversy. You might have heard some people say 'Ki Aata pehle ya Data pehle' but history is witness that along with basic facilities, modern infrastructure is also necessary for fast-paced development," PM Modi added.