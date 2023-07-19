War On Drugs: Srinagar Administration To Crack A Whip Against Drug Mafias

The Srinagar administration is set to come up with a comprehensive strategy to counter the menace of drug abuse, as the district is virtually slipping into the tight grip of drug mafia.



To deal with the emerging challenge, the administration is coming up with the comprehensive strategy to counter the menace of drug abuse in Srinagar. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad said, “Our intelligence network has been strengthened, we are cracking down hotspots of drug abuse, drug-peddling, besides creating greater deterrence to combat dangerous trade of drug-trafficking."



The anti-narcotic team is working on the scenario of drug related occurrences, areas of concern, age group of addicts, hot spots of drug abuse in the Srinagar district. In order to get rid of the drug menace, the administration has further intensified InformatIon, EducatIon and CommunIcatIon (IEc) activities to connect the communities including religious influencers and civil society members, besides holding capacity building programmes for educational institutions.



Jammu and Kashmir Police is carrying out a major crackdown on drug peddling in the Kashmir Valley. Tons of drugs have been recovered by the Police from various districts of the Valley.



Superintendent of Police Headquarter, Srinagar, Arif Amin Shah informed, “Since May this year, 13 new drug peddlers have been detained under Narco PSA, nine accused have been detained under PIT NDPS." He further said that 60 gms of heroin, 348.28 gm of Charas, 9.5 kgs of Bung Poppy, 800 psychotropic syrup bottles, 24,860 capsules/tablets of psychotropic substances were recovered by the police during raids.



A drug abuser on the condition of anonymity said, "They (drugs) are easily available across the Valley and once they get addicted to these substances, they go to any extreme to get them. In many districts, abusers have also become the dealers of these drugs."



In the past six months, Baramulla police have registered 187 FIRs under the NDPS Act and have apprehended around 318 drug peddlers. Among them, 34 are hardcore and habitual offenders who have been booked under the NDPS Public Safety Act (PSA),".



As per the National Survey on Extent and Pattern of Substance Use in India conducted by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment India through National Drug Dependence Treatment Centre (NDDTC) of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi has recently said that there are nearly 10 lakh drug addicts in Jammu and Kashmir.



The data was revealed after National Conference Member of Parliament Hasnain Masoodi in Lok Sabha sought details of total number of suspected drug addicts in the Union Territory. According to the data, 1,08,000 males and 36,000 females were found consuming cannabis while 5,34,000 males and 8,000 females were found in the dragnet of opioids and 1,60,000 males and 8,000 females were found using sedatives of various kinds.