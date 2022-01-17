Wardha Illegal Abortion Case: Maharashtra Home Dept Directs Stringent Action; 3 Arrested

Amid the ongoing investigation in the Wardha illegal abortion case, the Maharashtra Home Department on Monday directed the Maharashtra Police to stay alert and continue to monitor activities going on in the hospital in Arva in Maharashtra's Wardha district. The state home department has also ordered the police to take stringent actions against the culprits.

A committee has been formed in the matter to probe the case. The police has booked six people in the matter till now. Three people, including a doctor and two nurses, have been detained by the police and further investigation is being carried out.

Wardha illegal abortion case: a look at events

The matter came to light after police arrested a doctor and two nurses from Kadam Hospital for performing an illegal abortion on a 13-year-old girl who was five months pregnant. The accused Dr Rekha Kadam, who holds MBBS and MS degrees, allegedly performed the illegal abortion on January 7 in which nurses Pooja Dhat and Sangita Kale were also involved. As per police, they helped Dr Kadam in disposing of the five-month-old foetus.

The juvenile girl has been transferred to a different hospital and is said to be in good health. According to the police authorities, a 17-year-old boy accused of raping the teenage girl has been remanded to a juvenile home on rape allegations, and his parents have been arrested for threatening the victim's mother. The mother had reached out to the police on Jan 9 and had reported the whole matter.

