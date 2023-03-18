'Waris Punjab De' Chief Amritpal Singh On The Run, Says Punjab Police; 78 Detained So Far

The Punjab Police on Saturday said that 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh is still on the run and a massive statewide crackdown is underway to nab him and his supporters over the several criminal cases registered against them. So far, a total of 78 persons have been arrested, while several others have been detained for questioning.

According to police, several activities of 'Waris Punjab De' was intercepted by the cops on the Shahkot-Malsian Road in the Jalandhar district. Seven persons were arrested on the spot. "Several others including Amritpal Singh are on the run and a massive manhunt has been launched to nab them," police said.

During the statewide operation, nine weapons, including one rifle of 315 bore, seven rifles of 12 bore, one revolver and 373 live cartridges of different calibres were recovered.

"WPD elements are involved in 04 criminal cases relating to spreading disharmony among classes, attempt to murder, attack on police persons and creating obstructions in the lawful discharge of duties of public servants. Case FIR No. 39 dated 24-02-2023 stands registered against WPD elements for the attack on Ajnala Police Station," Punjab Police said.

Furthermore, the statement added, "All persons involved in criminal offences shall be dealt in accordance with law and all persons wanted by the police should offer themselves to the process of law. Their constitutional rights of legal defence shall be protected."

The people of the state are asked to not pay heed to fake news and rumours. "Situation in the state is completely stable. All persons indulging in mischievous activities for disturbing peace and harmony in the state shall be dealt with strictly," the document read.

Internet services suspended in Punjab

Meanwhile, to curb the spread of misinformation, internet services have been suspended till 12 noon on Sunday, March 19 as per the official notification from Punjab Home Affairs department.

"All mobile internet services, all SMS services (except banking and mobile recharge) and all dongle services provided on mobile networks, except the voice call, in the territorial jurisdiction of Punjab shall be suspended from 18th March (12:00 hours) to 19th March (12:00 hours) in the interest of public safety," an official order said.