Waris Punjab De Chief Amritpal Singh's aide Papalpreet sent to Dibrugarh prison

Image: ANI
Radical preacher Amritpal Singh's close aide Papalpreet Singh was on Tuesday sent to a prison in Assam's Dibrugarh, police said.
Papalpreet Singh, who is considered to be Amritpal's mentor, was nabbed in Amritsar district on Monday and detained under the National Security Act.
A five-member team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sanjiv Kumar on Tuesday left the city along with Papalpreet Singh for Dibrugarh Jail in Assam.
They took a flight from the Shri Guru Ramdas International Airport here.
Senior Superintendent of Police Amritsar (Rural) Satinder Singh said the team left for Dibrugarh early in the morning.
