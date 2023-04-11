Last Updated:

Waris Punjab De Chief Amritpal Singh's Aide Papalpreet Sent To Dibrugarh Prison

Papalpreet Singh, who is considered to be Amritpal's mentor, was nabbed in Amritsar district on Monday and detained under the National Security Act.

Press Trust Of India
Radical preacher Amritpal Singh's close aide Papalpreet Singh was on Tuesday sent to a prison in Assam's Dibrugarh, police said.

A five-member team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sanjiv Kumar on Tuesday left the city along with Papalpreet Singh for Dibrugarh Jail in Assam.

They took a flight from the Shri Guru Ramdas International Airport here.

Senior Superintendent of Police Amritsar (Rural) Satinder Singh said the team left for Dibrugarh early in the morning. 

