Warm day in Delhi, air quality 'poor'

New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) Delhi's maximum temperature settled at 35.7 degrees Celsius on Friday, while the minimum, recorded in the early hours of the day, was the highest this month so far, the India Meteorological Department.

The relative humidity oscillated between 77 and 47 per cent, it said.

The maximum temperature settled at 35.7 degrees Celsius, five notches above the season's average, while the city recorded this month's highest minimum temperature of 21.7 degrees Celsius on Friday on the occasion of Holi, the IMD said.

The weather office has predicted clear skies for Saturday.

The maximum and minimum temperature is likely to settle around 36 and 20 degrees Celsius, respectively, the Met department said.

The city's 24-hour air quality was recorded in the 'poor' category (293) at 4 pm, data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is categorised as 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Delhi recorded its warmest day of the season on Thursday as the maximum temperature settled five notches above normal at 36.1 degrees Celsius. PTI NIT NIT TDS TDS

