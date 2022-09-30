After several Muslim organisations backed the Central government's ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI), a cleric who supported the move has reportedly received death threats and has been asked to "stay quiet" on the matter. The president of the All India Muslim Jamaat Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi claimed that he received threats for speaking against the now-banned radical organisation PFI.

The Maulana said, "I received threats for raising my voice against the Popular Front of India. I was asked to keep quiet else it will be not good for me. I want to tell these people that I have always spoken for what is right and this is what our ancestors have taught us. These threats are not going to stop me."

"The claims are real. I have earlier as well raised my against PFI and urged the government to put a ban on the organisation as its ideology was against India. When this radical organisation was banned I welcomed the government's move," Maulana Rizvi said, adding, "I received a call from a PFI member. On the call, the person abused me and said don't speak against PFI or else you will be killed."

"Soon after I received the call, I made a phone call to SSP and DM of Bareilly. I have also met the SSP Bareilly. He has assured security to me. I have also submitted my application to him," he added.

Following Maulana Razvi's accusations, another Muslim scholar mufti Manzur Ziyaee while speaking to Republic TV said, "Whoever speaks against terror or radical organisations gets death threats. Let me tell you, we have received multiple death threats in the last four years. However, Mumbai police look after our security. Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi should also be provided security."

Centre bans PFI & its affiliates for 5 years

The Union government on Wednesday declared the Popular front of India (PFI) and its affiliates as "unlawful associations" with immediate effect for a period of five years. The PFI affiliates, including Rehab India Foundation, All India Imams Council, National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation, National Women's Front, Junior Front, Campus Front of India, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala, have been declared as "unlawful associations" in the exercise of the powers under the UAPA.

The PFI, which was formed in 2006, came under the scanner for its alleged involvement in various anti-social and anti-national activities. Following this, pan-India raids against the PFI leaders were carried out and multiple people were arrested.