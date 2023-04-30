Warning Of Heavy Showers, Thunderstorm And Lightning In Himachal On May 2 And 3

A severe hailstorm accompanied by heavy rains lashed the capital city of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday, reducing visibility and disrupting normal traffic. The local meteorological station has also issued an orange warning of heavy rainfall, thunderstorm, lightning and hail storm over plains, low and mid hills on May 1 and 2, which might cause damage to standing crops, fruit plants and new plantings.

The MeT office predicted light to moderate rainfall at many places in the state on May 2 and 3 as a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from the night of May 1.

The maximum temperature stayed two to seven degrees below normal in the state, with Una being the hottest at 34.6 degrees Celsius.

The continued wet spell and low temperatures are causing anxiety to farmers and horticulturists as stormy conditions, hailstorms and rains are harmful for crops.