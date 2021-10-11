Warring Writes To Kejriwal For Resumption Of Punjab Govt Bus Services To Delhi Airport

Punjab Transport Minister Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Monday wrote to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, seeking resumption of bus services of the state transport undertaking to the international airport in the national capital.

He said the bus services of the Punjab government-owned undertaking were stopped by the Delhi transport department in November 2018.

In the letter, Warring sought time for a meeting with Kejriwal to resolve the long-pending issue.

Warring said the bus service to the airport was being operated by the state transport undertaking for the convenience of passengers travelling to the airport from various cities of the Punjab, according to a statement.

"For the reason best known to them, the Delhi transport department is allowing private bus operators to ply their buses up to the Delhi international airport," the minister said.

He informed that the state transport department had already written letters to the Delhi chief minister on November 29, 2019 and March 16, 2020 and the Delhi transport minister on September 24, 2019 and February 24, 2021.

Besides this, several meetings were held with the transport authorities of Delhi and many requests were sent, but all in vain, Warring said.

