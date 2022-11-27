'Was Amazed To See It': PM Modi Speaks About 'novel Gift' From Weaver On 'Mann Ki Baat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' radio broadcast, lauded a weaver from Telangana for weaving India's recently launched G20 logo on a cloth. In the 95th episode of the address, PM Modi said that several people have written to him, saying they are proud as the country got a chance to host the G20 summit. Notably, India is all set to assume the presidency of the grouping of the world’s 20 largest economies (G20) on December 1.

"I would like to start today’s programme by talking about a novel gift. A weaver from the Rajanna Sircilla district of Telangana— Verdi Hariprasad Garu has sent me a self-woven G20 logo. I was amazed to see this precious gift. Hariprasad Ji has such mastery over his skills that it attracts everyone," PM Modi said.

#BREAKING | PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' address. The leader spoke about the people behind the G20 logo. Tune in #LIVE: https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/2PoHEqbDZ0 — Republic (@republic) November 27, 2022

PM Modi lauds Telangana weaver for weaving G20 logo

The Prime Minister said, "Along with his self-woven G20 logo, Hariprasad Ji has also sent me a letter. He says that hosting the G20 summit next year is a matter of immense pride for India. To celebrate this achievement, he has made this logo. He inherited this talent from his father and today he is passionately practising it."

Speaking about India's G20 logo, PM Modi said, "Only a few days back, I had an opportunity to launch the website and the logo of India’s presidency of G20. This logo was selected through a public contest."

The Prime Minister said that several people like Hariprasad Garu have written to him saying that they "are proud as the country got a chance to host the summit". He also noted that the G20 logo "can be printed in a stylish and in a cool way".

PM Modi unveils India's G20 logo

Earlier in November, PM Modi unveiled the logo, theme and website for India's presidency of the G20. India's G20 logo juxtaposes planet Earth with the lotus and the theme-- 'Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam- one earth, one family and one future'. Moreover, it reflects India’s message and overarching priorities to the world. Dwelling on the logo's design, PM Modi explained, "The world is going through the after-effects of a disruptive once-in-a-century pandemic, conflicts and lots of economic uncertainty. The symbol of the lotus in the G20 logo is a representation of hope in these times. No matter how adverse the circumstances, the lotus still blooms".

However, Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh objected to the official logo for India's G20 Presidency. Taking to Twitter, he linked the 'Lotus' used in the logo to BJP's election symbol. According to him, this was an attempt to 'promote' PM Modi and BJP.