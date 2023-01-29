'Was Asset Both To Govt And Party': Odisha CM Condoles Demise Of Health Minister Naba Das

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has condoled the demise of the state's Health Minister Naba Kishore Das who was shot at allegedly by an assistant sub-inspector of police in Jharsuguda district.

In a statement, CM expressed his deep shock and distress over the unfortunate death of Naba Das. "The doctors made every possible effort to save his life. But unfortunately, he could not recover," Patnaik said.

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) President called Das an asset for both the government and the party. "He has successfully carried many initiatives in the health department to the benefit of the people," CM said.

Patnaik added, "As a leader, he was instrumental in strengthening Biju Janata Dal. He was a grass root person and was loved and respected by all, cutting across parties and sections of people. His death is a great loss to the State of Odisha."

The CM also prayed for peace and tranquillity of the departed soul and expressed deep sympathy for the bereaved family members.

Das was shot at by Assistant Sub-inspector of Police (ASI) Gopal Das near Brajarajnagar in Jharsuguda district earlier today, following which he was critically injured.

A team of doctors led by Dr Debashish Nayak immediately attended to and operated on him at Apollo Hospital in Bhubaneshwar. "On operating was found that a single bullet had entered and exited the body, injuring the heart and left lung and causing massive internal bleeding and injury," the officials said.

According to officials, the injuries were repaired, and steps were taken to improve the pumping of the heart. He was given urgent ICU care. But despite the best of efforts, he could not be revived and succumbed to his injuries.