Was Cops' Duty To Probe Shraddha's Letter. They Told Aaftab's Parents, Not Me?: Her Father

After a detailed and eerily prophetic two-year-old police complaint by Shraddha Walkar, who was murdered by her boyfriend Aaftab Poonawala, to the police at Mumbai's Vasai came to light, her father Vikas Walkar expressed his anguish on Wednesday. Speaking exclusively to Republic, Vikas Walkar questioned the police for informing Aaftab's parents but not providing him with any information regarding the complaint in 2020.

Questioning Aaftab's parents for not discussing the matter with him, Shraddha's father held them equally responsible. "I have been saying this from the first day, that the parents of Aaftab also must be interrogated. His brother also should be interrogated."

Twenty-eight-year-old Aaftab allegedly strangled Shraddha and hacked her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge at his residence in South Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over subsequent weeks.

'She gave a complaint in writing. It was police's responsibility': Vikas Walkar

While Aaftab and Shraddha entered into a relationship in 2019, problems started cropping up in 2020, and the November 23-dated complaint letter is proof.

"Aaftab Amin Poonwala has been abusing me and beating me. Today he tried to kill me by suffocating me and he scares and blackmails me that he will kill me, cut me up in pieces and throw me away. It's been 6 months he has been hitting me but I don't have the guts to go to the police station because he threatens to kill me," Shraddha had written in the letter.

Expressing her resolve to move out, she had further said, "Any kind of physical damage should be coming from him as he has been blackmailing me to kill me or hurt me whenever he sees me anywhere".

However, in a second letter dated December 19, she said, "After the complaint was filed, parents of Aaftab came to our residence and we compromised our problems with mutual understanding. Hence I withdraw my complaint."