In a massive admission, Jamaat-e-Islami Hind ideologue and Madhyamam Group editor O Abdurahman allegedly disclosed that he had destroyed letters sent by the Indian government while he was an official of the Qatar embassy during the Emergency period in India. In a video from the public program held in Thrissur on August 5, 2019, titled 'Memoria Qatar', Rahman disclosed that he was entrusted with the task of distributing literature, informing the ban of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh to media channels via the Qatar embassy. However, in one breath, he accepted that while he distributed literature related to RSS, he burnt those of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind.

Post partition in 1947, members of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind who stayed back in India, re-organised themselves to form an independent party under the name of “Jamaat-e-Islami Hind". The organisation was banned twice by the Indian government during its seven decades of existence: the first temporarily during the Emergency of 1975–1977 and then in 1992. While the first was revoked after the Emergency was lifted, the second was reversed by the Supreme Court.

"In that background, what I did was, when the diplomatic baggage arrived every week, there was literature on why Jamaat-e-Islami Hind was banned along with literature on why RSS was banned. One of my jobs was when the ambassador his excellency Arif Gabriel would tell me to distribute to all media organisations. It was easy to distribute literature on the reason for banning RSS but the literature on why jamaat was banned ( which is a lie according to me) was to be distributed. This pricked my conscience.'' So what I did, I used to distribute the literature on RSS and used to hold literature on the reason for the Jamaat-e- Islami Hind ban and all finally would spend just a matchstick. This is what I did. I don't know if my action was anti-national or not," he was heard saying.

Republic confronts O Abdurahman

After the speech surfaced, Republic Media Network got in touch with O Abdurahman. The Jamaat-e-Islami Hind ideologue and Madhyamam Group editor was evasive when confronted by the channel on the speech delivered in 2019.

Republic:- Did you burn Jamaat-e-Islami Hind files and distributed RSS files? O Abdurahman:- It is not entirely true, I did not even see it. Republic:- Do you stand by the speech you delivered in 2019? O Abdurahman:- I believe it was partially reported. Republic:- Do you agree to what you said? O Abdurahman:- I oppose emergency and ban on organisations.

Image: Republic World