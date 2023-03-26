'Was Lord Ram Pariwarvaadi?' Priyanka Gandhi's Remark At Cong Satyagraha Invokes BJP's Ire

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday launched an attack on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government while addressing the 'Sankalp Satyagraha' event at Rajghat. She also attempted to counter BJP's allegations of 'pariwarvaad' (dynastic politics) against the Gandhi family by asking if the ruling party would say the same thing about Lord Ram, as he too, came from a dynasty.

While invoking Lord Ram during the 'Sankalp Satyagraha', she said, "You (BJP) talk about 'pariwarvaad', I want to ask who was Lord Ram? Was he 'pariwarvaadi', or were the Pandavas 'pariwarvaadi' just because they fought for the culture of their family? Should we be ashamed because our family members fought for the people of the country? My family has nurtured the democracy of this country with their blood."

While hitting back at Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, said, "Heights of arrogance and apmaan. First insult OBCs, then courts, then journalists, then Sikh Samaj and now entitled dynast Priyanka Vadra compares her brother, family to Prabhu Ram and Pandavas!"

He added, "The same family that doubted existence of Shri Ram? The same family and party that coined Hindu terror? Heights of delusion- Prabhu Ram and pandavas fought for 'Dharma sthapna' not 'Parivaar sthapna'."

Congress' Sankalp Satyagraha

The Congress leaders on Sunday participated in the party's Sankalp Satyagraha at Rajghat, Delhi to protest against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as an MP. Several Congress leaders participated in the event, including party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Jagdish Tytler, Jairam Ramesh, and KC Venugopal.

The Congress leader was disqualified from Lok Sabha following his conviction on March 23 and the announcement of a two-year jail term by the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Surat in a defamation case. Following his disqualification, Rahul Gandhi is no longer a Lok Sabha MP from Kerala's Wayanad.

The Maharashtra unit of Congress is also organising the Sankalp Satyagraha in Mumbai. Leaders including Prithviraj Chavan, Balasaheb Thorat, Bhai Jagtap, and others are participating in the satyagraha. Former Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan, said, "Disqualification of Rahul Gandhi means hurting and ending democracy. We are making an effort to protect democracy. This is our peaceful satyagraha. Further course of action will be decided...We'll legally appeal against this action (disqualification), and a legal battle will be fought."