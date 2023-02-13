In a shocking claim on February 12, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said, “I had received such an offer in jail, had I accepted it the MVA govt would’ve toppled.”

"You all know I was kept in jail for 14 months under false allegations.I had received an offer for a deal. Had I accepted, I wouldn't have been in jail. Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) govt would've toppled even before 2.5 yrs, but I didn't go for settlement," said Deshmukh while addressing the state-level convention of collective forest rights of NGOs working in the field of river and forest conservation at Wardha.

Anil Deshmukh out on bail

Notably, the NCP leader was detained by the ED in a case involving money laundering, and has been imprisoned since November of last year. Anil Deshmukh was detained by the CBI in April of this year in connection with a corruption case in which IPS officer Param Bir Singh said that Deshmukh, the then-home minister, had instructed police to collect Rs 100 crore per month from Mumbai's restaurants and bars.

Earlier in November, the HC had granted bail to Deshmukh in a money laundering case registered by the ED.

However, the NCP leader had to stay in jail as his plea in the corruption case (registered by the CBI) was rejected by the special CBI court noting that there was prima facie evidence against him.