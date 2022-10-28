'Was Part Of Agenda': Govt Adviser Kanchan Gupta Slams The Wire For 'bogus' Meta Story

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, senior government adviser Kanchan Gupta said that 'The Wire' had put out the story about Meta on "purpose" and it was not by an error of judgement or lack of editorial discretion. He also claimed that it was part of an "agenda".

In the now retracted articles, The Wire had claimed that BJP's Information and Technology cell chief Amit Malviya had certain special privileges to get posts removed from Instagram, which is owned by Meta. The allegations were denied by Meta. Malviya also said that he will file criminal and civil proceedings against the website.

Appearing on the Debate, Gupta said, "I have no doubt in my mind that this was not by accident and this was no error of judgement and lack of editorial discretion. It was on purpose. They have done this in the past. The Meta stories are only the latest in the series of such fake stories. In the past, they did stories on Pegasus, disrupted Parliament, and end of the day what came out of it? There is no evidence. Even the Supreme Court-appointed inquiry committee could not come up with any evidence."

'This was part of an agenda': Kanchan Gupta

The government adviser refused to accept that it was a mistake. He also stated that the "bogus stories" run by The Wire get amplified and picked up by Western media.

"I refuse to accept it was a mistake. This was part of an agenda. The Wire will run a bogus story like Tek Fog, the Western media will pick it up...They thought they would do a David vs Goliath act and take on Meta. But Meta said 'enough is enough'. They imperiled jobs! They imperiled livelihoods! They quoted somebody from Microsoft who had to issue a statement that he was never contacted. This was an industrial-scale fabrication," he said.

Gupta added that the Editors Guild of India (EGI) will not call out The Wire or its founding editor Siddharth Varadarajan as it would be like betraying their own ideological brotherhood. "EGI will not disown one of its own, no matter how heinous the fabrication."

Furthermore, he alleged that the Meta story was timed to coincide with India's story getting bigger with the world talking about India in positive terms. "Nothing is coincidental, it is all designed," he said.