Days after twin terror attacks rocked Rajouri claiming the lives of 6 people and injuring 11 others, Republic Media Network spoke exclusively to the man who saved many lives during the incident.

Bal Krishan was the one who opened fire on the terrorists as they were about to target the third house in Dangri and forced them to flee the spot. Krishan is the village defense guard who came forward to protect the people and used the 303 rifles which have been allotted to him by the government.

Speaking to Republic TV, Bal Krishan said, "When I heard firing I rushed to my house to get my gun. When I opened two rounds of fire the terrorists thought that security forces have reached the spot after which they panicked and escaped. I proceeded to check the firing spot and helped the injured to the hospital. I was scared but then I thought I have to save my people. I gathered a lot of courage came outside and was ready to die but after killing terrorists. Had I not come out and opened fire, they would have targeted more people in that area. Once the Army personnel came then we were relieved".

J&K L-G vows to 'avenge' Rajouri attack

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday reached the attack site in Rajouri where six people, including two kids, were killed in an attack carried out by terrorists.

The attack was executed using an IED which exploded injuring over a dozen people and killing a 4-year-old and a 5-year-old apart from four adults. L-G Sinha reached Rajouri where he met the protesting families of the deceased. Before L-G Sinha's arrival at the spot, the locals staged a protest over the death of their people and against the Kashmir administration. After meeting the protestors, he assured them of taking the necessary steps to bring the terrorists to justice.

L-G Sinha also announced a compensation of Rs 1 lakh to the injured and an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh and a government job to the next of kin of the deceased after meeting the families of those who lost their lives in the cowardly attack.

In the wake of the terror attack, the L-G Sinha chaired a high-level security meeting at the District Police Line in Rajouri along with J&K Police, BSF, CRPF, R&AW, and IB officials. In the gathering, L-G Sinha directed the officials to ensure speedy justice for the victims and to neutralise the terrorists at the earliest. He also directed to corroborate all the agency inputs and the launch of necessary operations to eliminate the terrorists. While speaking with the media after the meeting, the L-G vowed to "avenge" the attacks on civilians and assured that "all measures will be taken to protect everyone".